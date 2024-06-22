Forest officer hacked to death in Yadgir, 5 arrested

Yadgir: A forest officer was hacked to death by drunkards after they were asked to lower their voice in Karnataka’s Yadgir district on Saturday.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on June 5 at Motagi Bar and Restaurant in Shahapur town.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Kanakatti, a forest officer from Shahapur.

The arrested accused are identified as Raju, Rekhu Naik, Tara Singh, Narasing and Prakash.

Kanakatti had gone to the restaurant, where the drunkards were yelling and creating a ruckus.

As Kanakatti asked the drunkards to lower their voice, an argument ensued during which they attacked him with a wooden log and kicked him.

As Mahesh became unconscious, the accused escaped from the spot.

Later, Mahesh succumbed to his injuries.

The police, after verifying the CCTV footage, identified the accused and arrested them.



