Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad passes at 71

New Delhi: Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday night after losing a battle with blood cancer. Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India from 1975 to 1987, apart from playing 206 first-class games for Baroda.

Snehal Parikh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), told IANS that Gaekwad passed away at around 10 pm. Gaekwad travelled to King’s College Hospital in London for his blood cancer treatment and returned to his hometown Baroda in June to continue his treatment at a local hospital.

As a batter, Gaekwad amassed 1985 runs in the longer format, and his highest score was 201 against Pakistan. He also made 269 runs in the 50-over format. Gaekwad had a fruitful partnership with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar in Tests and had a long tenure as his opening partner.

Later, after working as a selector, Gaekwad served as India’s head coach from October 1997 to September 1999.

Under his tenure, leg-spinner Anil Kumble took all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan at New Delhi in 1999.

Gaekwad was honoured with CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for 2017-18 and also served as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) alongside Kapil Dev and Shantha Rangaswamy.

Gaekwad was President of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) till his demise and even represented the body in the BCCI Apex Council from 2019-2022. Earlier this year in February, his father Datta Gaekwad, who played 11 Tests for India, passed away in Baroda.