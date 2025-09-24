Former Mangalore DCP D. Dharmayya Passes Away at 71

Mangalore: D. Dharmayya, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Crime and Traffic in Mangalore, passed away on the evening of September 24 at his residence in Bendurwell, Mangalore, due to a heart attack. He was 71 years old.

Mr. Dharmayya, a native of Hosuru village in the Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district, had a distinguished career in the Karnataka State Police. He commenced his service in Mysore city as a Sub-Inspector (SI) and subsequently served in various capacities across the state, including postings at the Yelandur, Chamarajanagar, and Virajpet police stations. He also held the position of Circle Inspector in Belthangady, Karkala, and Udupi.

Rising through the ranks, Mr. Dharmayya served as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) before being appointed as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Bangalore. His career culminated in the role of DCP (Crime and Traffic Division) in Mangalore, from which he retired in 2013. Following his retirement, he remained a resident of Mangalore.

Throughout his career, Mr. Dharmayya was known for his dedication to public service and his commitment to maintaining law and order. His tenure in Mangalore was marked by several successful crime control initiatives and efforts to improve traffic management in the city.

Mr. Dharmayya is survived by his wife, one daughter, two sons, and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.