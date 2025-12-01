Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj Expresses Uncertainty Regarding Exclusion from Prime Minister’s Udupi Event

“My Aadhaar copy and photograph were collected four times.”

Udupi: Former minister and prominent BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj has publicly stated his uncertainty regarding the circumstances that led to his exclusion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent event in Udupi. The event centred around the inauguration of the golden armour (Swarnakavacha) offered by Madhwaraj to the Kanaka Kindi of Udupi Sri Krishna Math.

Addressing a press conference held at the Udupi District BJP office on Monday, Madhwaraj conveyed his initial anticipation at the prospect of attending the ceremony. “I had hoped I would get an opportunity to attend the ceremony. For reasons unknown, that opportunity slipped away from me. I do not know who prevented it,” he stated.

Madhwaraj further elaborated that his Aadhaar card copy and photograph were collected on four separate occasions in connection with his potential participation. Despite these repeated submissions, he was informed on the night of November 27 by the Superintendent of Police that his name was not present on the final list submitted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“I have no sadness or disappointment about it,” Madhwaraj clarified, seemingly aiming to diffuse potential speculation. “I don’t know who excluded me, nor do I wish to speculate. I also don’t know if anyone deliberately stopped me from attending. I will not make baseless accusations. If someone has indeed left me out, I consider it their political misstep,” he added, maintaining a tone of measured diplomacy.

In an attempt to address the situation, BJP district president Kuthyaru Naveen Shetty asserted that Madhwaraj’s name was included on the initial list submitted jointly by the district BJP and the Math authorities. Shetty explained that the Prime Minister’s Office subsequently revised the list, resulting in the removal of several names, including that of Madhwaraj. “The district BJP had no role in this,” Shetty emphasised. “Even Pramod Madhwaraj has clarified that there is no misunderstanding between us. The BJP and Pramod Madhwaraj are united like milk and sugar. The roadshow and the entire programme were successful.”

The press conference was attended by other prominent BJP leaders, including Dinakar Shetty Herg, Divakar Shetty, Reshma Uday Shetty, Srinidhi Hegde, and Shrikant Nayak. The incident has sparked considerable discussion within local political circles, raising questions about the selection process for attendees at high-profile events and the potential for miscommunication between local party officials and the Prime Minister’s Office. Further clarification from the PMO regarding the revision of the attendee list is currently awaited.