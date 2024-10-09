Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj hospitalized

Udupi: Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj has been hospitalized at a private hospital in Manipal due to illness. The 55-year-old, who was suffering from fever, was admitted Tuesday night. He has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is responding well to treatment. Doctors expect him to be discharged in two days, according to hospital sources.

Pramod Madhwaraj, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, previously served as the Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment, and Sports. Born on October 17, 1968, in Udupi, Karnataka, Madhwaraj has had a notable political career, representing the Udupi Assembly Constituency from 2013 to 2018.