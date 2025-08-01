Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake Condemns Arrest of Christian Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Udupi: Vinay Kumar Sorake, former minister and President of the Karnataka State Congress Campaigning Committee, has issued a strong condemnation of the Chhattisgarh state government’s recent arrest of two Christian nuns. Sorake alleges that the nuns were apprehended on what he believes are fabricated charges.

In a press statement released earlier today, Sorake asserted that Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preeti Mary, both members of the Sisters of Mary Immaculate of Assisi congregation, were unjustly arrested on unsubstantiated allegations of human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

According to Sorake’s statement, the nuns were accompanying women from the Agra region in North India, purportedly for domestic work opportunities. He contends that preliminary investigations have unequivocally demonstrated that the women were traveling with the full consent of their families and that no element of coercion or religious conversion was involved in their travel. Sorake further stated that local sources suggest attempts were being made to pressure the nuns into providing false testimonies.

Sorake also raised concerns regarding the denial of access to church representatives seeking to meet with the arrested nuns, alleging a violation of their fundamental rights. He characterized the incident as a further manifestation of atrocities committed against minority communities, highlighting what he describes as a concerning surge in attacks on minorities and religious institutions, particularly in northern India, in recent times.

“The central government, which professes to adhere to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, development for all), must immediately address this issue and take decisive action to secure the release of the two nuns,” Sorake stated in his press release. The statement reflects a growing chorus of concern regarding the treatment of religious minorities and the need for government intervention to ensure their protection and the upholding of their rights.