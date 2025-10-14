Former MLA Gopal Bhandary’s Son Dies by Suicide on Railway Track Near Brahmavar

Brahmavar: Sudeep Bhandary (48), son of the late Gopal Bhandary, former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Karkala, has reportedly died by suicide. The incident occurred on Monday night near Barkur, close to Brahmavar, where he allegedly placed his head on a railway track.

Mr. Bhandary, who operated a wine shop in Hebri, was described as a man of simple and humble demeanor. At present, the precise motive behind this drastic action remains undetermined.

The deceased is survived by his mother, wife, two children, a brother, and a sister.

Authorities from the Brahmavar police station responded to the scene and have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Bhandary’s death.