Former MLA J.R. Lobo Calls for Immediate Release of Detained Christian Nuns, Alleges False Charges and Conspiracy

Mangalore: Former Member of the Legislative Assembly, J.R. Lobo, has issued a strong condemnation of the arrest of two Christian nuns from Thrissur, Kerala, in Chhattisgarh, demanding their immediate release. At a press conference held at the District Congress office on Friday, Lobo asserted that the nuns, Vandana Francis and Preeti Mary, were unjustly detained along with three young women and a young man while traveling. He characterized the charges of religious conversion and human trafficking as fabricated and politically motivated.

“This is a massacre of religious and human rights,” Lobo stated, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. He pointed out the timing of the incident, coinciding with upcoming elections in Kerala, and noted that even the BJP in Kerala has expressed condemnation. While the Chhattisgarh government has cited the matter as a judicial one, preventing their intervention, Lobo alleged a governmental conspiracy behind the nuns’ arrest. He urged the BJP to cease what he described as its “double standards.”

Lobo challenged the accusations of forced conversions by highlighting the historical presence and influence of Christian institutions in Mangalore. “If Christians had been carrying out conversions, Mangalore should have had 90% Christians,” he argued. He referenced the significant role of Christian-run educational institutions like Aloysius College and Agnes College, questioning the extent of alleged conversion activities given their long-standing presence.

Expressing further criticism, Lobo contrasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s international travels with his perceived inaction regarding domestic issues, specifically mentioning the situation in Manipur.

Congress District President Harish Kumar echoed Lobo’s sentiments, stating that the Dakshina Kannada District Congress vehemently condemns the false accusations and arrests. He criticized the Chhattisgarh government and police for allegedly prioritizing statements from Bajrang Dal members while neglecting testimonies from those traveling with the nuns, leading to the registration of a non-bailable case. Kumar asserted that such incidents are primarily occurring in states governed by the BJP. He called on the central government to intervene and secure the nuns’ release.

Lobo further accused the BJP of hypocrisy, citing their stance on beef consumption. He contrasted their previous calls for a ban with the allowance of beef consumption in Meghalaya and Goa, questioning the consistency of their policies. He also alleged that India’s position as the second-largest beef exporter involves exports from Uttar Pradesh, facilitated by Hindus in the names of Muslims.

Congress leaders T.K. Sudhir, Shahul Hameed, Appi, Shallet Pinto, Chetan Bengre, Alvin Prakash, John Monteiro, Nelson Monteiro, Prakash Salian, Premnath, and Uday Achar were also present at the press conference, demonstrating the party’s united stance on the issue.