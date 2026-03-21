Former MLA Raghuapati Bhat to Stage Dharna Over Delayed Layout Plan Approval

Udupi: Former Udupi MLA Raghuapati Bhat has announced an indefinite dharna protest commencing March 23rd, citing undue delays in the approval of a single layout plan by the Udupi Urban Development Authority (UUDA). Bhat alleges that the UUDA has failed to approve a plan submitted two years ago for the construction of a resort on a 90-cent plot in Badanidiyoor village.

Speaking at a press conference held in Udupi, Bhat stated that the protest will be a solo dharna held at the UUDA premises from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm daily, continuing until the matter is resolved. He demands that the UUDA either approve the layout plan or provide a written explanation detailing the reasons for the denial. Bhat asserted that upon receiving a response, he will determine the appropriate legal course of action.

The former MLA further elaborated that an inquiry previously conducted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner found no legal impediments to the plan. He also stated that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been secured from Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) authorities, and the necessary zoning conversion has been completed. Despite these clearances and a reported order from the High Court, the approval remains outstanding, according to Bhat.

Bhat questioned the circumstances surrounding the delay, stating that if a former three-time MLA encounters such bureaucratic hurdles, the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens must be even more significant. He directly accused the current Udupi MLA, Yashpal Suvarna, of exerting political pressure to stall the approval, urging that political differences should not devolve into personal vendettas. Former municipal council member Mahesh Thakur was present at the press conference in support of Bhat’s claims.

MLA Yashpal Suvarna Denies Allegations

Responding to the accusations, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna clarified that objections to the layout plan had been raised by members of the local Karavali Yuvak Mandal and fishermen, who alleged the use of falsified documents. Suvarna stated that a complaint has been filed with the Lokayukta, and the matter is currently under investigation. Furthermore, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court regarding the issue.

Suvarna maintained that his involvement has been limited to writing to the authorities, urging them to act in accordance with established rules and submit a comprehensive report. He explicitly denied any personal interest or malicious intent in the matter, stating that his actions are solely motivated by his responsibility as a public servant to address the concerns of his constituents. The conflicting narratives surrounding the layout plan approval process set the stage for Bhat’s planned dharna on March 23rd, raising questions about the future of the proposed resort project and the allegations of political interference.