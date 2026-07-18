Former PM Deve Gowda’s wife Chennamma passes away at 85

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s wife, Chennamma (85), passed away at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. She had been undergoing treatment for severe respiratory complications at the hospital for the past few days.

According to hospital sources, Chennamma passed away at around 4 p.m. following a heart attack. The family is yet to decide on the venue for the final rites.

Members of the Deve Gowda family indicated that a decision is likely to be taken to conduct the funeral rites in Hassan, the former Prime Minister’s home district.

BJP Karnataka State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra expressed profound grief over the demise of Chennamma.

In a condolence message, Vijayendra said that Chennamma played a significant role in supporting Deve Gowda throughout his political journey and made an invaluable contribution to his public life and achievements.

He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. “May God grant strength to the members of the family to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

According to family sources, a team of specialist doctors was closely monitoring her condition. While her vital parameters were stated to be stable in the morning, she faced breathing-related complications.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy cancelled all his scheduled programmes in view of his mother’s health. His elder brother, Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna, and Revanna’s wife, Bhavani Revanna, remained at the hospital throughout the night.

Chennamma’s health reportedly deteriorated suddenly on Thursday (July 17), prompting concern among family members. Deve Gowda, along with his sons Kumaraswamy and Revanna, rushed to the hospital and held discussions with doctors overseeing her treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy recalled a major health crisis his mother had survived nearly 25 years ago. “Twenty-five years ago, following an acid attack, there was very little chance of her survival. By God’s grace, she recovered then. The doctors at Manipal Hospital are administering the best possible treatment now. Ultimately, beyond medicine, it is her faith in Goddess Rajarajeshwari that will save her and bring her back home,” he said.

Family members said Chennamma had been admitted to the hospital for the past three days and was under constant observation by specialists. Bhavani Revanna has been attending to her mother-in-law and stayed at the hospital overnight.

The emotional strain on the family was evident on Friday, with Deve Gowda reportedly breaking down while speaking about his wife’s condition. The 93-year-old former Prime Minister is said to have remarked that “everything is now in the hands of God.”

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member S. Naresh Kumar has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Chennamma Deve Gowda (85), wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

In his condolence message, Naresh Kumar said, “Chennamma was a personification of simplicity, grace, and strong family values. She stood as a pillar of strength behind former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda throughout his public life and admirably guided and nurtured the family.

Her service and sacrifices will always be remembered. Her passing is an irreparable loss not only to the Deve Gowda family but also to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her closely.”

He further said, “I pray that Lord Venkateswara grants eternal peace to the departed soul and gives all members of the Deve Gowda family the strength to bear this profound grief.”

S. Naresh Kumar conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family through his message.