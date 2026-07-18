K’taka: Congress accuses Kumaraswamy, Yediyurappa over Bidadi township

Bengaluru: Senior Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna, a close associate of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) over the proposed Bidadi Township project, alleging that opposition leaders were undertaking a “penitence march” rather than a protest and raising questions over the role of former chief ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and B.S. Yediyurappa in the project’s evolution.

Addressing a press conference at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, Balakrishna said the BJP’s proposed padayatra against the township project was an attempt by its leaders to absolve themselves of their past decisions.

“This is not a padayatra but a prayaschitta yatra (penitence march) for the sins committed by BJP and JD(S) leaders. They were all stakeholders in the Bidadi Township project at various stages,” he said.

The Magadi MLA alleged that Kumaraswamy had initiated the project during his tenure and questioned the circumstances under which a public‑private partnership agreement was entered into.

He asked: “When the project was awarded, how much kickback did Kumaraswamy receive? Later, when Rs 400 crore was returned, how much kickback did the Yediyurappa government receive?” He did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Balakrishna claimed that records of meetings chaired by Kumaraswamy, along with subsequent decisions taken by later governments, would be tabled during the upcoming Assembly session.

He said the project had been carried forward by successive governments led by Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, arguing that opposition parties could not now distance themselves from it.

Recalling developments dating back to 2018, Balakrishna alleged that farmers had approached former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda seeking intervention against the project but did not receive support. “Deve Gowda told them he could not stop the project and that they should speak to his son,” he claimed.

The Congress legislator further said that during the BJP government’s tenure, a committee headed by the Chief Secretary had recommended developing the township.

He cited a government notification dated May 18, 2021, which reportedly stated that around 9,000 acres near Bengaluru were suitable for an integrated township, with 35 per cent earmarked for industry and another 35 per cent for residential development.

Balakrishna also aimed at BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, accusing them of opposing the project for political reasons.