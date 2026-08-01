Former Udupi City Municipal Council Vice-President Lakshmi Manjunath Killed in Road Accident

Udupi: Former Udupi City Municipal Council Vice-President Lakshmi Manjunath was killed in a tragic road accident after being hit by a private bus while crossing the road near Lions Circle, close to Naivedya Hotel in Udupi city on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was the wife of BJP leader Manjunath, popularly known as “Manjukola.”

According to reports, Lakshmi had attended a meeting at the BJP office in Kadiyali and later visited the office of the Udupi MLA at the Taluk Panchayat building. While returning home, she was crossing the road near Lions Circle when a private bus allegedly knocked her down.

She sustained grievous injuries and is believed to have died on the spot.

On receiving information about the accident, personnel from the Udupi Traffic Police Station rushed to the scene, conducted a spot inspection, and registered a case. An investigation into the incident is underway.