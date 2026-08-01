Govt to take back plots if houses not built in 5 years: K’taka CM on garbage accumulation at vacant sites

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the State government will take back residential plots allotted by government agencies and cooperative housing societies if beneficiaries fail to construct houses within five years of allotment, saying vacant sites have become a major source of garbage accumulation and urban neglect.

Launching the ‘Freedom from Waste’ cleanliness campaign near Hebbal Junction in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the government would refund the amount paid by allottees along with applicable interest before taking back such plots.

“We allot sites for people to build houses, not to keep them vacant for decades. There are people who have not constructed houses even after 20, 30 or 40 years. If a house is not built within five years, we will either impose double property tax or resume the site after refunding the amount paid with interest,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the decision would apply to plots allotted by the former City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), municipal corporations and cooperative housing societies.

He said plot owners have a responsibility to protect and maintain their properties, even if they themselves are not dumping waste there.

“Vacant sites without compound walls become dumping grounds for garbage. Site owners must ensure their properties are protected and kept clean,” he added.

Announcing stricter enforcement against illegal dumping of solid waste, Shivakumar directed the police to seize vehicles found dumping garbage without authorisation.

“We had earlier issued notices and installed surveillance cameras, but illegal dumping has resumed. I have instructed the police to seize such vehicles without hesitation. We need to instill civic responsibility among citizens,” he said.

He asserted that Bengaluru belongs to its residents and not the government alone.

“Bengaluru is your city. Protecting and keeping it clean is everyone’s responsibility. We have launched this campaign to safeguard the city,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to non-governmental organisations, resident associations and other civic groups to participate in maintaining cleanliness by adopting roads and localities.

“If NGOs and organisations are willing to take responsibility for four or five roads or a locality, the government will welcome such initiatives. Public participation is essential for the success of this campaign,” he said.

He noted that waste management remains a challenge across Indian cities and said the government intends to give Bengaluru’s cleanliness drive a renewed direction.

The Chief Minister also hinted at a major green initiative for Bengaluru, saying details would be unveiled during the government’s proposed 100-day programme.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka Minister for Energy and Tourism K.J. George, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, MLA S.R. Vishwanath, and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao, among others, were present on the occasion.