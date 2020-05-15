Spread the love



















Former Underworld Don Muthappa Rai (68) Passes Away

Bengaluru (IBTimes): Former underworld don and founder of not-for-profit Jaya Karnataka, Muthappa Rai passed away in the early hours of Friday at 2 am after battling cancer for two years. The reformed social activist’s condition was critical on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old philanthropist who reformed his image of an underworld don dedicated his recent years in the social service of people of Karnataka through his not-for-profit organization Jaya Karnataka. Rai was surrounded by his family and well-wishers in his last moments.

Muthappa Rai was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2018. After showing signs of improvement, he was then diagnosed with brain cancer and doctors gave Rai a few years. Since his diagnosis, Rai moved to his farmhouse in Bidadi, away from public life as he wanted to spend his days in peace. He also resigned as Jaya Karnataka chief and from his post as Karnataka Athletic Association president.

Despite his terminal illness, Rai had a positive outlook towards life. Even as he continued his social work, he asserted he was not afraid of death and was living entirely on will power. In one of his interviews, he had said that he survived after being hit by five bullets.

Rai is survived by two children and his wife. His first wife Rekha died in 2013, post which he tied the knot again with Anuradha in 2018.

Also Read

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...