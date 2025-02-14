Formula E: Kush Maini quickest for Mahindra in Jeddah Rookie Free Practice

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): India’s young driver Kush Maini impressed for Mahindra in the special FP0 session just for rookies at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of the season-opening race of the Formula E World Championship this weekend. Mahindra Racing’s Maini topped the Jeddah Rookie Free Practice, with the Indian racer looking comfortable behind the wheel. Behind him was Gabriele Minì for Nissan, with CUPRA KIRO’s Mikkel Jensen was third despite not having driven a single-seater race since 2016.

The 40-minute session began as the sun was setting over the Corniche. Jamie Chadwick put the first time on the board, with the three-time W Series champ getting her second experience of the GEN3 Evo machinery in a few months after taking part in the Jarama Women’s Test.

By half distance, all 11 rookies had set times with Chadwick at the top of the times. She was eventually dethroned by Theo Maserati MSG Racing’s Theo Pourchaire, with Mahindra Racing’s Kush Maini in third.

Teams were using the session to not only test out the stars of tomorrow but to practice PIT BOOST which makes its debut this weekend. The innovative move in technology will see a return to pit stops in Formula E, with the mandatory mid-race feature giving cars a 10% energy increase (3.85kWh) through a 30-second, 600kW boost in the pit lane. It will be used during one of the two races across a double-header.

As the clock counted down, Mikkel Jensen for CUPRA KIRO went quickest with Pourchaire in second, keeping his name towards the top of the timesheets with five minutes to go. The 2023 Formula 2 Champion Pourchaire and sportscar racer Jensen has never driven Formula E cars until this opportunity which will certainly impress teams up and down the paddock.

However, as the chequered flag was waived it was Maini who was quickest for Mahindra. Neither Jensen nor Pourchaire could improve, with Gabriele Minì putting in a stunning final sector to go second.