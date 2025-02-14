ISL 2024-25: Dominant NorthEast United brush aside Jamshedpur FC as Ajaraie shines

Jamshedpur: Alaaeddine Ajaraie struck a brace of goals on a record-breaking night as NorthEast United FC secured a 2-0 triumph over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Thursday night. Ajaraie scripted history as he scored another brilliant brace, storming to 20 goals in the 2024-25 season. He broke Ferran Corominas’s (2017-18) and Bartholomew Ogbeche’s (2021-22) joint record for the most goals by an individual in a single ISL campaign (18 goals).

This was also the first time that NorthEast United FC registered a win on the road against Jamshedpur FC in six matches in ISL history. This win keeps Juan Pedro Benali’s men well within the mix of the playoffs, as they climbed to the fourth spot with 32 points from 21 matches to their name.

NorthEast United FC got off the blocks quickly as Ajaraie handed them the lead in the sixth minute of the match. It was a brilliant move from Redeem Tlang who found Thoi Singh in space on the right flank. The winger released his cross early in the box as the Moroccan slotted it past Albino Gomes in goal, registering his record-breaking 19th goal of the campaign.

Despite the early setback, Khalid Jamil’s men pushed bodies forward and kept the visitors on their toes. However, they were unable to break open the opposition’s defence in the final third. In the meantime, Parthib forced another save from Albino as the youngster showed immaculate control from a long throw before unleashing a shot on target.

Jamshedpur FC enjoyed more of the ball possession but failed to create enough clear chances for Javi Siverio upfront to bring themselves back in the game. Their sustained pressure almost bore fruit right at the stroke of halftime when Gurmeet Singh failed to gather the ball from Muhammad Uvais’ long throw and it landed kindly for Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan in the box. However, Michel Zabaco anticipated the danger and cleared Sanan’s effort right off the line.

The hosts started the second half with more zeal as they ventured forward to find a way back into the game. However, NorthEast United FC’s backline did enough to thwart the danger in the first quarter of the second half.

NorthEast United FC’s quiet slump in the second half saw Juan Pedro Benali introduce Phalguni Singh, who replaced Parthib in the 59th minute. The change saw Ajaraie move to a central role with Phalguni slotting in on the left flank.

In the 65th minute, the Highlanders came close to extending their lead when Nestor found Ajaraie with a telling ball from a freekick. The Moroccan, despite being swarmed by defenders got a proper connection but his header was a whisker away from the target.

Things complicated for the hosts when Nikhil Barla recklessly brought down Thoi in the penalty area awarding the visitors a spot-kick in the 79th minute. Ajaraie stepped up to the spot but Albino denied him in his first attempt. However, the attacker followed up and hammered it home from the rebound to double their advantage in the 81st minute.

Coach Jamil introduced Stephen Eze and Ritwik Das in an attempt to shake things up but in the end, NorthEast United FC’s backline held their fort brilliantly to register their sixth clean sheet of the season whilst securing a crucial win.

Jamshedpur FC will travel to Kolkata to face Mohammedan SC on February 20, whereas NorthEast United FC will host Bengaluru FC in Shillong on February 21.