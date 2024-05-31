Four Arrested for Assaulting Minor boy near Kundapur

Kundapur: The Kundapur Rural police have arrested four persons on charges of assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Gulvady Kudru of Gulvady village in Kundapur taluk on May 28.

The police identified the accused as Sinan, Rizwan, Aban, and Thouhid.

In the complaint, the 17-year-old boy, a resident of Karkunje village in Kundapura taluk, said that he had lent money to Sinan. When he asked him to return it, Sinan kept on postponing the matter. On May 28, the victim received a call from Rizwan who told the victim to go with him as he needed to discuss returning the money lent to Sinan. Rizwan and Aban took the victim on their scooter to Gulvady Kudru where Sinan and Thouhid were present. All four assaulted the minor and ran away when the victim raised an alarm. Before running away Rizwan gave a life threat to the victim.

The police registered the victim’s complaint on May 29 under offenses punishable under Sections 327, 323, 324, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The accused, who are distant relatives of the victim, were arrested and then remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

Meanwhile Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun in a statement said that a video of the assault was circulated on social media. “Since the victim is a minor, we are taking legal opinion on whether the circulation of the video is an offense or not. After getting the legal opinion we will decide on the further course of action to be taken against those who are circulating the video.



