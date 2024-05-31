Three Arrested in Child Marriage Case in Shankarnarayana

Kundapur: The Shankarnarayana police have arrested three persons, including a minor girl’s father and the bridegroom, in connection with a case of child marriage.

The police said that the marriage of a 17-year-old girl was carried out on May 21. As the bride’s mother was opposed to the marriage, the girl was put up in the house of the bridegroom in Thombbattu. The girl’s mother wanted to get her daughter married after she turned 18.

Following counseling, personnel from the office of Kundapur Child Development Project Officer found that the girl was born on September 25, 2006. On a complaint filed by Assistant Child Development Project Officer Deepa Bangera, the Shankaranarayana police arrested the girl’s father, bridegroom, and bridegroom’s brother-in-law. All three were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

Police have invoked the provisions of the POCSO Act and Child Marriage Prevention Act against the accused.