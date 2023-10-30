Four arrested for killing bats for meat in Tumakuru



Tumakuru: The Karnataka forest department sleuths have arrested four persons in connection with killing of eight bats for meat in Tumakuru district, said officials on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Ranganatha, Ramakrishna, Shivashankara and Ranga, all residents of Hombalammapete near Magadi town. The accused had killed eight bats at a farm in Kadaramanahalli.

Acting on a tip-off Huliyurudurga Range Forest Officers rushed to the spot and caught the accused and seized the bats killed for meat.

Further investigation was on.

The central government had made amendments in the Wildlife Protection Act under which common crows, fruit bats and rats have been placed under Schedule II, a protected category. As per the amendment passed by Parliament, killing of animals in the protected list is punishable with imprisonment for three years and a fine of up to Rs 25,000.



