Four Arrested for Misbehaving With Young Woman at Forum Mall Pub

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar Police have arrested four men for misbehaving with a young woman in a Pub at Forum Mall, Pandeshwar here, on August 4.

The arrested have been identified as Vinay (33), Mahesh (27), Pritesh (34) and Nitesh (33) all from Puttur.

According to the police, on August 3, a 22-year-old woman and her friend had gone to Sherlock’s Pub. When they returned from the pub at 10:30 pm, a group of four men misbehaved with the woman. They also tried to assault her and used foul language when she avoided them.

In this connection, the victim filed a complaint at the Pandeshwar police station. The police registered a case under sections 74, 79, 352, 3 (5) BNS 2023 and arrested the accused on August 4.

The accused have been produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.