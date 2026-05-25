Four dead, 17 missing after under-construction building collapse in northern Philippines

Manila: Four people were confirmed dead after a building collapsed in Angeles City in northern Philippines’ Pampanga province, as search and rescue operations continue for 17 missing people, authorities said on Monday.

According to the local bureau of fire protection, three victims were recovered from rubble and another Malaysian national who had been staying at a nearby apartelle was killed by falling debris.

Local media reported that authorities said as of Sunday afternoon, at least 26 individuals had been rescued — 24 from the fallen building and two from the apartelle. Ten of the survivors sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident occurred after heavy rains and strong winds poured on Saturday night. Some 44 mm of rainfall fell on Angeles City from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, according to local atmospheric services.

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon said rescue efforts remain underway despite hazardous conditions at the site, including unstable debris and live power lines that continue to endanger emergency personnel.

Nearby residents have been evacuated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among those who died was a 65-year-old Malaysian national ‌whose ⁠body was recovered on Sunday from a neighbouring hotel building that had also been affected by the collapse.

Sajili, the fire bureau spokeswoman, said that “rescue in (a) building collapse is very challenging since any sudden shift triggered by the movements of our rescuers can cause areas to move and people under can get crushed”.

Planning records showed the building that collapsed was intended as a nine-storey condo-hotel under the approved permit, but that a swimming pool was being constructed on an additional 10th floor, authorities said.