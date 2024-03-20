Four dead, three hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Punjab’s Sangrur



Chandigarh: Four men died and three others were hospitalised on Wednesday after consuming spurious liquor in Punjab’s Sangrur, police said.

Two accused have been arrested while a hunt is on to arrest others, an official said.

The tragedy occurred in Gujran village in Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Police registered a case and arrested two accused individuals from the village for supplying spurious liquor.

The deceased have been identified as Bhola Singh, 50, Nirmal Singh, 42, Pargat Singh, 42, and Jagjit Singh, 30, all residents of Gujran village.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jatinder Jorwal said they formed a five-member committee to probe the matter and will submit the report within 72 hours.