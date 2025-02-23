Four held for killing man in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have arrested four accused for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man and trying to destroy evidence to hide facts, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, on the intervening night of February 16 and 17, information was received regarding the body of a person lying in a deserted place near Begumpur Khatola village.

On receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and the spot was inspected by Forensic Science Laboratory, fingerprint and dog squad teams, and the body was kept in the mortuary for identification.

As a result of efforts made by the police team to identify the deceased by collecting various information including CCTV footage, the deceased was identified as Pranav Kumar of Madhubani in Bihar.

Meanwhile, on February 19, the father of the deceased told the police team through a complaint that his son Pranav Kumar worked in a company in Gurugram. His son lived on rent with his two other friends.

On February 15, his son told him on the phone that his roommates were quarreling with him over the distribution of expenses, the complainant father told the police.

During this, on February 19, the police informed him that the body of his son was found in a deserted place.

His son was murdered by his roommate and landlord.

Upon receiving a complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Gurugram’s Badshahpur police station.

During the investigation, a crime branch team of Sector-40 arrested four accused in the matter on Saturday from Bahrampur Road.

The accused were identified as Rohit, a resident of Gurugram’s Khandsa village, and Satish, Vijay Kuma,r and Brijesh Kumar, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

During questioning, it was found that the victim lived on rent in the house of the accused Rohit.

On the intervening night of February 16 and 17, the landlord Rohit saw that Pranav was sleeping in the locked room.

He thought that Pranav was sleeping under the influence of alcohol. After this, he broke the lock and looked inside and found his body.

“The accused had not taken the ID of the deceased Pranav Kumar, due to which he was afraid that the police would question him. Due to this, he, along with the three accused, put Pranav’s body in his car and threw it in a deserted place to destroy evidence,” said Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson.