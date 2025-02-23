Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni enjoys Ind vs Pak match with Sunny Deol in Mumbai

Mumbai: Former India captain MS Dhoni and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol were seen watching the high-stakes India-Pakistan Champions Trophy together at special screening in Mumbai on Sunday.

Dhoni was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and trouser while Deol was donning a light green jacket over rounded grey t-shirt with dark brown pants. The duo were present at JioHotstar studio to witness the blockbuster encounter being played at Dubai International Stadium.

Dhoni and Deol shared hugs and also had a brief interaction during the match as seen in the video shared by broadcaster Star Sports on Instagram.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first in the must-win encounter. Rohit Sharma opted for unchanged playing 11 while Pakistan were forced to make one change as Imam-ul-Haq replaced injured Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out of the tournament.

India didn’t have a good start as Mohammed Shami bowled five wides in the opening over to ball the longest 11-ball over by an Indian in the Champions Trophy.

India’s frontline pacers Shami and Harshit Rana remained wicketless in their opening spells before Hardik Pandya provided the first breakthrough with a pricey dismissal of Babar Azam in the ninth over. Babar departed after scoring 23 runs off 23 with the help of five fours. Later, a direct hit from Axar Patel sent Imam-ul-Haq back to the pavilion for 10 off 26.

It is a must-win encounter for Pakistan to keep their semi-final hopes alive from Group A after losing to New Zealand by 60 runs in the tournament opener in Karachi. On the other hand, India started their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh.