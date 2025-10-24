Four injured in explosion at steel plant in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh: Four workers suffered burns in an explosion in the furnace section of the NRVS Steel Plant located in Taraimal, under the Punjipathra police station area in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Friday.

One of the workers remains in critical condition and has been referred to a hospital in Raipur, police officials said.

The incident caused panic within the plant premises and a stampede-like situation in the surrounding area.

Immediately after the explosion, the plant management launched rescue and relief operations.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors provided them with first aid. The condition of the other three workers – two locals and one from Bihar – is reported to be stable. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A worker identified as Ramnarayan Yadav, 35, a resident of Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, is critical. He was working near the furnace when the explosion occurred, said police sources.

Yadav has burns covering more than 60 per cent of his face and upper body.

According to doctors, Yadav’s life is in danger, so he has been referred to Bilaspur or Raipur Medical College in Raipur.

According to information, the explosion occurred around 7 a.m. while work was underway on molten metal in the furnace.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion was caused by a sudden increase in pressure inside the furnace.

The loud explosion sent thick black smoke billowing from the surrounding area, causing flames to reach the sky.

Plant employees and nearby villagers fled in panic.

Police from the Punjipathra Police Station have reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

A forensic team has been called to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The district administration has temporarily halted the plant’s operations and announced the formation of a high-level investigation committee.

Labour unions have also expressed grief over the accident and demanded a safety audit at the plant. Raigarh district is known as an industrial hub, a home to a large number of steel plants.

Several minor accidents have occurred here in recent years, but such a major explosion is rare. In May 2025, a furnace blast at an Iron and Steel Plant injured four workers.