Four killed as car rams into truck near Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: At least four people were killed and one injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on early Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Kolkata-Chennai national highway near Gandigundam between Pendurthi and Anandapuram.

According to police, the car rammed into the lorry from behind, killing four persons on the spot.

The deceased were identified as P. Ramanjaneyulu (51), Sheikh Meera Vali (56), M. Bhavani Shankar (11) and driver Srinu.

M. Chandrasekhar was injured and was admitted to a hospital at Bheemili.

The victims hailed from Palnadu district. The accident occurred when they were on their way to attend a wedding at Tekkali in Srikakulam district.

Ramanjaneyulu hailed from Inumella in Epuru mandal of Palnadu district. Chandrasekhar, who works as a manager in a nursing home in Narsaraopet, his son Bhavani Shankar, Meera Vali and driver Srinu had left for Tekkali on Saturday night.

According to police, when the car reached near Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam district, the car driver tried to overtake a lorry. The car was apparently being driven at a high speed, and the driver lost control, resulting in the collision. The car was badly mangled in the accident.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep shock over the horrific road accident in the district.

He said he was deeply distressed by the loss of four lives in the accident. The minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

He instructed officials to ensure that the injured person, Chandrasekhar, receives advanced medical treatment.

The minister prayed for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. He appealed to everyone to strictly adhere to road safety regulations.

State Home Minister V. Anita said the road accident at Gandigundam near Visakhapatnam, which claimed four lives, has caused profound shock.

She spoke to officials regarding the incident and directed them to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

The home minister expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. She gave the assurance that the government will stand by the affected families in every possible way.