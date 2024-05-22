Four of a family found dead in Mysuru; gas leak suspected

Mysuru: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Yaraganahalli locality of Mysuru district on Wednesday.

The police suspect that a gas leak might have led to the tragedy.

The deceased have been identified as Kumaraswamy (45), his wife Manjula (39), and their daughters Archana (19) and Swathi (17).

The family hailed from Sakharayapatna town in Chikkamagaluru district but had settled in Mysuru many years ago.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said the incident came to light after the family did not answer calls from their relatives, who then asked their local friends to check on them.

When they reached there, they noticed a foul smell, mixed with the odour of gas, coming out of the house following which they informed the police.

The police found the windows and doors locked from inside, so they broke open the house and discovered the bodies of the four members of the family. The deceased appeared to have died in their sleep.

Sources said the family earned their livelihood by ironing clothes.

The police recovered three gas cylinders from the house, leading to the suspicion that they died of a gas leak. The family attended a marriage ceremony on May 16 and 17 and returned to Mysuru afterward.

When the neighbours last saw the victims, they seemed happy and normal, sources said.

Further probe is underway.