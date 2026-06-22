Fourteen killed in major fire in Lucknow coaching centre, CM Yogi cuts short Aligarh visit

Lucknow: At least 14 persons were killed in a major fire that broke out in a three-storey building in the Purania area of Aliganj here on Monday, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Aligarh, cut short his visit to return to Lucknow. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Pathak said: “We have received the extremely distressing news of a massive fire breaking out at a coaching centre located in Purania (Sector D), Lucknow. The injured are being admitted to hospitals for treatment. Necessary instructions have been issued to the officials for the proper treatment of the injured and for every possible assistance. A team of specialist doctors, along with six ambulances, is present at the incident site. I am personally heading to the incident site. I pray to God that all the injured recover their health soon.”

The deceased are said to be in the age group of 20 to 24 years.

The incident triggered panic and raised fears that casualties may rise further.

The blaze erupted in a coaching centre operating inside the building, rapidly filling the entire premises with thick smoke and sparking chaos among students and others present.

In a desperate bid to escape, some individuals jumped down from the upper floors and the terrace, sustaining serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses said smoke was first noticed billowing out of the building in the afternoon, and within a short span, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire structure.

With exit routes blocked by flames and smoke, panic-stricken students rushed towards windows and the rooftop. Some even leapt to the ground to save their lives.

Several teams of the fire brigade, police and administration rushed to the spot. Senior officials, including the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner, were present at the site supervising the rescue and relief operations.

Rescue teams are continuing efforts to reach people trapped inside the building. With the assistance of local residents, evacuation is being carried out through the rooftop of a nearby building. Firefighters are also attempting to break through the walls of the coaching centre to gain access and rescue those trapped.

Officials said several injured persons have been admitted to different hospitals.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“The loss of lives in the fire accident in Lucknow is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain peace and the injured recover swiftly,” CM Adityanath said in a post on X.