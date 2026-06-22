Engaged woman, parents die by suicide after private photo leak in Mysuru

Mysuru: In a tragic incident allegedly linked to the circulation of private photographs and videos, an engaged woman and her parents died by suicide after consuming poison in Karnataka’s Mysuru district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rakshita, whose wedding was scheduled for June 24, and her parents, Shivanna and Nagaratna, residents of Kempaiyyanahundi village in T. Narasipura taluk.

The incident was reported within the jurisdiction of Varuna Police Station. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, identified as Ullas Gowda, who allegedly circulated Rakshita’s private photographs and videos to her fiancé.

Investigators said the accused was known to the family and used to visit their house occasionally. Family members alleged that Gowda circulated the material with the intention of disrupting the marriage.

Police are also investigating how the accused obtained the private photographs and videos. The family alleged that the accused caused extreme harassment to the girl.

The incident triggered outrage among villagers, who staged a protest demanding Gowda’s immediate arrest. Protesters reportedly prevented police from shifting the bodies for post-mortem and other legal procedures, insisting that the accused be arrested first.

Police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

It can be recalled that on June 10, a 65-year-old garment trader in Mandya district allegedly killed his wife and son before ending his own life, leaving behind a purported suicide note pointing to mounting debts, loan repayment pressure and business losses linked to the state’s free bus travel scheme.

The deceased were identified as Prabhakar (65), his wife Jyothi (55) and their son Santosh (28).

In March 2026, a 27-year-old man slit the throats of his mother and sister, and critically injured his nephew over mounting debt before attempting to end his own life. The accused Mohan Gowda reportedly killed his mother Asha (55) and sister Varshita (34) and injured Varshita’s 11-year-old son Mayank.

In February 2025, four members of a family were found dead in an apartment due to a suspected suicide pact in Mysuru. They were identified as Chetan (45), a labour contractor; his wife Rupali (43); their son Kushal (15); and Chetan’s mother Priyamvada (62).