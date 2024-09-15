Fourteenth Graduation Day Ceremony at Sahyadri

Mangaluru: On 14th Sep, 2024, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru organised their 14th Graduation Day Ceremony for the Bachelor of Engineering students passed out in the year 2024 was held in the Sahyadri campus in the presence of Chief Guest – Mr. Tabrez Ahmed, Director, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) and Guests of Honour – Mr. G C Chandrashekhar, Member of the Parliament and Mr. Kanyana Sadashiva Shetty, Founder & Executive Chairman, Heranba Industries Ltd.

During the programme, Dr. S S Injaganeri, Principal, Sahyadri Engineering College, welcomed the gathering. The Rank holders were presented by Dr. Sudheer Shetty, Vice-Principal and felicitated by the Guests. The award was the appreciation from Sahyadri Group of Institutions Employees and Students Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Ltd, recognizing the achiever’s exceptional dedication and performance.

Mr. Tabrez Ahmed, in his speech, expressed his happiness to be a part of this occasion as he enjoys being in Mangaluru. He joined BE in ECE at NITK Suratkal but wanted to do Mechanical engineering hence then moved to Mechanical engineering. He urged the graduates to rise and clap for the parents to show their gratitude to them. Later, he reminded the graduates to be grateful to their professors as well. Lastly, he asked the graduates to appreciate themselves for turning the vision into reality. Talking about the economy of the country, he spoke about the opportunities for the youth. He re-iterated that honesty and integrity should be the key in professional and personal life. He concluded his talk by saying – “Knowledge, experience and dream cannot be stolen”. “Be the change you wish to see in the world”, he added.

Later, the Guest of Honour – Mr. G C Chandrashekhar, in his speech, emphasized on focussing on larger goals and bigger things as this world belongs to us. He encouraged the graduates to be Job givers rather than Job seekers. He had words of praise for the vision of Dr. Manjunath Bhandary for building the empire of Sahyadri. He concluded by saying – “You set your life when you are young and think about the parents and be good to them”. Emphasizing on courage and belief, he said – “conquer the strength of yourself and build your own empire”.

Next, the Guest of Honour – Mr. Kanyana Sadashiva Shetty spoke about his early days of life at a rural area wherein he walked 4 kms every day. Stimulating the graduates, he said – “there is no limit for success. Do whatever is your interest and listen to yourself”. He emphasized on the importance of education as it transforms life. “Knowledge is power and eternal”, he said. Talking about how technology is transforming life, he expressed his wish that the youth should make this country a developed one. He concluded his speech by saying – “Success is doing something which is interesting and achieving is not all about making money”.

Dr. Manjunatha Bhandary, Chairman, in his Presidential Address, expressed how seamlessly he selects guests to be invited to Sahyadri with a specific reason and motto. He said – “Any institution can be built with 4 walls, but it is about building the personality”. He appreciated the efforts of Ms. Rashmi Bhandary, Trustee & Dean-Placements & Training in getting the graduates together and organizing an event of such nature. He concluded by wishing all the best to the graduates and urged them to contribute to the society as well as to their juniors.

Post which the respective Heads of each department – Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering and Information Science & Engineering invited the graduates on the stage for their certificates.

Dr. Shantharajappa, CEO, lead the Oath Taking ceremony and the Chief Guest admitted the students presented before him to the respective courses.

Mr. Arjun Bhandari, shared a few words on his experience and how he evolved at Sahyadri.

Before closing the ceremony, Dr. Manjappa Sarathi, Director-R&D and Consultancy shared the Vote of thanks for the support rendered by Mr. Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman; Ms. Prasanna Bhandary, Secretary; Trustees – Mr. Devadas Hegde and Mr. Jagannath Chowta; Rashmi Bhandary, Trustee and Dean-Placements & Training, Faculty, Non-Teaching Staff and others who directly or indirectly played a role in the success of the event.

For the convenience of all, the entire Graduation Day program was webcast live on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/live/rOyIc3DnxKM?feature=share