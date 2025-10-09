Fr Faustine Commissions Three New Dialysis Machines at Father Muller – Total Now 39

Mangalore: The Father Muller Charitable Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) reached yet another milestone in its mission of compassionate healthcare with the commissioning and blessing of three new state-of-the-art dialysis machines, bringing the total to 39 units—the largest dialysis facility in the region.

The ceremony was graced by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), who blessed the new machines and commended the dedication of the dialysis unit team. In his address, Fr. Faustine expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and social workers for their untiring service, noting that “our patients in dialysis become like family, and our mission is to ensure that they feel cared for and comforted every step of the way.” He further emphasized that the addition of the new machines reflects the Institution’s ongoing commitment to patient safety, advanced technology, and compassionate care.

The gathering included members of the management committee, the nursing service department, and dialysis unit staff—symbolizing the collective effort behind the success of the Nephrology Department.

Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH, welcomed the gathering and invited the Director to bless the machines.

Dr. Manjunath J, Professor and Head, Department of Nephrology, proposed the vote of thanks, acknowledging the unwavering efforts of his team and their 24-hour service to patients. He highlighted that the FMMCH dialysis unit stands apart in the region for its inclusivity—offering treatment to HIV-positive patients and ensuring affordability through subsidized rates without compromising on quality.

Among those present were Dr. Amith V. L. Dsouza, Professor, Department of Nephrology; Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent, FMMCH; Dr Venkatesh B. M., Vice Dean, FMMC; and Sr Nancy Mathias, Chief Nursing Officer.

The newly commissioned B Braun Dialog Evolite dialysis machines are equipped with advanced safety and comfort features. Operating almost round the clock, the unit runs three cycles per machine daily to meet the high demand for dialysis care. The department also operates Nipro and Fresenius Medical Care 4008 S NG machines, offering a blend of efficiency, precision, and patient comfort.

Looking ahead, FMMCH plans to introduce HDF (Hemodiafiltration) Dialysis in its Intensive Care Units—an advanced system that closely mimics natural kidney function and provides benefits such as improved survival rates and reduced cardiovascular complications.

A distinguishing aspect of the FMMCH Dialysis Department is its patient-centric approach. Beyond medical care, the department provides emotional and financial support through a dedicated social worker, who facilitates concessions and assists patients in enrolling under SOTTO for renal transplantation.

The commissioning of these new dialysis machines reaffirms the Father Muller vision of “Heal and Comfort” and strengthens its role as a regional leader in renal care. It stands as a testament to the Institution’s unwavering dedication to accessible, affordable, and advanced healthcare for all.