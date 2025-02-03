Fr. Paul D’Souza Appointed as Executive Secretary for the CCBI Commission for Proclamation, Fr. Antonysamy as Associate

Bhubaneswar (CCBI): The CCBI Executive Committee in its 96th meeting, held at XIM University, Bhubaneswar on January 27, 2025 has appointed Fr. Paul Roque D’Souza from the Diocese of Varanasi as the Executive Secretary for the CCBI Commission for Proclamation. Fr. Antonysamy from the Diocese of Indore has been named Associate Secretary of the same commission.

Fr. D’Souza holds a doctorate in missiology from the Pontifical Urban University, Rome and a master’s degree in missiology from Sacred Heart Theology College, Shillong. He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in counselling and spirituality.

Born on January 15, 1959, in South Kanara, Karnataka, he was ordained a priest on May 9, 1987. Over the years, he has served as a professor, parish priest, director, and rector in various institutions in the diocese of Varanasi and Jaipur. He was the director of Navasadana, regional pastoral centre from 2005 to 2012. He has been a visiting professor of Missiology at St. Joseph’s Regional Seminary, Allahabad and is currently the Vice Rector at St. Francis Xavier Regional Seminary, Agra. A polyglot, he is proficient in Konkani, Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, English, Italian and German.

Fr. Antonysamy, an expert in financial administration, holds an MBA in finance management from St. Joseph’s College, Hyderabad and a master’s degree from Christian College, Indore. He has been the Financial Administrator of the Diocese of Indore for the past nine years.

Born on July 26, 1978, in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, he was ordained a priest on April 22, 2006. He has made significant contribution in pastoral, administrative and educational fields. Since 2015, he has served as the Financial Administrator and Secretary of the Diocese of Indore and previously he held the position of Public Relations Officer. He also leads the diocesan Information Technology Cell.

Fr. Raju Mathew, the current Associate Executive Secretary for the Commission for Proclamation, operates from Bhopal, and the newly appointed officials will operate from Bangalore.