Jordanian, Uzbek FMs vow to enhance cooperation

Amman: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov to discuss ways to expand cooperation in various areas.

The two officials affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and discussed expanding cooperation in various areas, including the economy, trade, politics, investment, culture, as well as defence, security, and counterterrorism, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting on Sunday, the two ministers agreed to launch an institutional mechanism for political consultations, with the first meeting scheduled for this year to define areas of cooperation and outline agreements aimed at enhancing collaboration, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also discussed regional developments, including efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate humanitarian aid, and promote security, stability, and peace in the region.

The ministers expressed confidence in the significant potential for joint initiatives and discussed concrete steps to expand trade and economic cooperation, attract investment, and implement humanitarian projects.

During the meeting, Safadi and Saidov signed a visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic passports, as well as a bilateral cooperation program for the next two years.

The program covers cooperation within international and regional organisations, international legal cooperation, consular consultations, mutual assistance in information exchange and expansion, and partnerships between research, analysis, and information centres.

As part of the agreements, the two countries established a visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports, as outlined in an intergovernmental agreement.

Additionally, the parties approved a cooperation plan between their foreign ministries for the 2025–2027 period, further solidifying bilateral ties.

This dialogue highlights the mutual commitment of Uzbekistan and Jordan to deepening partnerships and fostering mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.