Fr Pius D’Souza takes charge as Director of ‘Chaitanya’ Shimoga Diocesan Multipurpose Social Service Society

Shimoga Diocesan Multipurpose Social Service Society (SMSSS) ‘Chaitanya’ new Director Fr Pius D’Souza took charge

Shivamogga: Shimoga Diocesan Multipurpose Social Service Society (SMSSS), “Chaitanya” new Director Fr Pius D’Souza took charge today.

At 10:30am Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao SJ Bishop of Diocese of Shimoga as well as President of SMSSS celebrated Holy Eucharist together with outgoing Director Rev. Fr Clifford Roshan Pinto, Newly appointed Director Rev. Fr Pius D’Souza and Diocesan Youth Director Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza.

Bishop Francis Serrao SJ preached a meaningful homily depicting the role of service of the Church in the society. He said Lord Jesus Christ went around doing good for every people of the society. We are following his footsteps and reaching out the lost and least in the Society without discrimination.

End of the Holy Eucharist Rev. Fr Pius D’Souza took Oath in front of the Bishop and SMSSS employees.

Then a short Felicitation program was organised at SMSSS Hall. Employees thanked outgoing Director Rev. Fr Clifford Roshan Pinto and welcomed Rev. Fr Pius D’Souza. Bishop Francis Serrao SJ congratulated Fr Roshan for his Yomen services. He wished Fr Pius every success in his new role as Director of SMSSS. Mr. Jagadeesh compered the program.

SMSSS was started on August 11, 1989 with the motto ‘Towards the life with dignity’. Late Archbishop Dr Ignatius Pinto, first bishop of diocese of Shimoga was instrumental in starting SMSSS. Then the second bishop of the diocese of Shimoga Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo carried forward the mission of SMSSS to another level. Present bishop of the diocese of Shimoga Dr Francis Serrao SJ has taken SMSSS to another height.

Directors who served SMSSS are:

1. Fr Mark Patrick D’Silva

2. Fr Clement D’Souza

3. Fr Gilbert Lobo

4. Fr Veeresh Vincent Moras

5. Fr Richard Pais

6. Fr Clifford Roshan Pinto

7. Fr Pius D’Souza (Present Director)

About SMSSS

The Shimoga Multipurpose Social Service Society (R) is the ‘Development arm’ of the diocese of Shimoga, Karnataka, India comprising of three civil districts, namely, Shivamogga, Chitradurga & Davanagere. SMSSS is secular, voluntary, non-profitable organisation registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act 1960; Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and under sections 12A and 80G of Income Tax Act 1961. The society is committed to make positive change in the lives of poor and marginalized people irrespective of caste, Creed, gender and race since it came in to existence on 11 August 1989 with the motto “Towards the life with dignity”. Through its development interventions in 627 villages of 187 Gram Panchayats of the three districts.

Vision: A society based on justice, peace and love

Mission: Empowering the poor and marginalized through the process of capacity building and rights based actions

Goal: Marginalized communities will have access and control over knowledge, resources and decision making for their integral and sustainable development

Priority groups: Small and marginalised farmers, people living with HIV/AIDS, marginalized women, children and their parents, unemployed youth, unorganized labourers, etc

Approach:

* Implementation

* Capacity Building

* Networking

* Rights Based Actions

Programmes of SMSSS:

* Women Empowerment

* Education and Development

* Natural Resource Management

* Good Governance

* Health and Development

* Capacity Building