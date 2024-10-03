Fr. Stany D’Souza appointed Vicar General of the Diocese of Shimoga

Shivamogga: Bishop Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga, has appointed Very Rev. Fr. Stany D’Souza, presently the Rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga, as the Vicar General of the Diocese of Shimoga. He will assume charge on October 7, 2024.

Very Rev. Msgr. Felix Joseph Noronha served as Vicar General for the last 10 years.

Rev. Fr. Stany D’Souza is a multi-talented priest. He is a very simple, humble, and spiritual person. He is an excellent pastor and friendly in nature. He is a man of wisdom and understanding.

He has experience serving the Diocese in various capacities under the guidance of the first Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga, the late Most Rev. Dr. Ignatius Pinto (who later became the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Bangalore), and Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo (the present Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi).

Biodata:

Name: Rev. Fr Stany D’Souza

Official Name: Savera Stanish D’Souza

Parents: Mr. Albert D’Souza and Mrs. Mary D’almeida

Date of Birth: 17June 1958

Place of Birth: Nagar Post, Hosanagar Taluk, Shivamogga District

Joined for Priesthood Studies: 1st June 1974, St. Mary’s Seminary, Mysore

Ordained Priest on: 16th April 1985

Education Qualification:

– M. A. (Kannada)

– B.Ph. (Bachelor of Philosophy) in 1980

– B. Th. (Bachelor of Theology) 1977

– Certificate Course in Social Service in 2000

Posts held:

– Assistant Priest at Sacred Heart Church, Shimoga (1985-1990)

– Director for B.C.L., Diocese of Shimoga (1989-1994)

– Chancellor, Diocese of Shimoga (1989-2000)

– Secretary, Council of Priests, Diocese of Shimoga (1993-1995)

– Principal, Sacred Heart P.U. College, Shimoga (1998-2002)

– Parish Priest, St. Anthony’s Church, Shanthi Nagar (2003-2007)

– Secretary, Mount Carmel Educational Society, Shimoga (2003-2010)

– Member, College of Consultors, Diocese of Shimoga (2000-2016)

– Financial Administrator, Diocese of Shimoga (2000-2012)

– Member, Mount Carmel Education Society, Shimoga (2003-Present)

– Parish Priest, Shrine of Our Lady of Health, Harihar (2000-2016)

– Member, Shimoga Multipurpose Society, Shimoga (1989-Present)

– Member, Council of Priests, Diocese of Shimoga (1989-Present)

– Member, Amala Matha Medical Association/Society, BDVT (1993-Present)

– Parish Priest, Our Lady of Vailankani Church, OT, BDVT (2016-Present)

– Chancellor, Diocese of Shimoga (2016-Present)

– Member, College of Consultors, Diocese of Shimoga (2018-Present)

– Director, Education Commission, Diocese of Shimoga (2016-Present)

Hobbies:

– Music: Composed tunes for more than 85 Kannada Christian devotional songs and composed a few national patriotic songs, prayer songs, welcome songs, as well as a few dance dramas. The devotional songs are published in cassettes/CDs/DVDs like “Mahima”, “Anugraha”, “Bandhavya”, “Mamatheya Mandara”, “Olavina Asare”, “Jagadolavina Taaye”, and “Manadalli Bhayavetake”.

– Written and published small religious booklets in Kannada like “Sanyasa Vritha Sweekara Vidhi”, “Bala Yesuvina Bhakthi Maale”, etc. Translated many articles from English to Kannada, which are published in various Christian periodicals.

– Preaching sermons, i.e., giving religious discourses.

– Conducting orientations for teachers and students

#Report & photos by Fr Franklin D’Souza, Diocesan Youth Director, Shivamogga