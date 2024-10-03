MRPL Honored with Prestigious Mahatma Award 2024

New Delhi: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been awarded the Mahatma Award 2024 for HR Excellence and Social Impact. This accolade recognizes MRPL’s pioneering initiatives in Human Resource Management and its significant contributions to social development. The award ceremony took place on October 1st at the India International Centre, New Delhi, in commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti.

The award was presented by Dr. Kiran Bedi, India’s first female IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, along with Mr. Amit Sachdeva, founder of the Mahatma Award. The event was graced by several notable personalities, including Ms. Sudha Murty, author Nayantara Sahgal, Mrs Anu Aga, Thermax and Mrs Sminu Jindal, MD, Jindal Saw Limited.

The award was accepted on behalf of MRPL by Mr. Girish K Rao, General Manager (HR), Mr. K. Nagaraja Rao, Senior Manager (CSR), and Ms. Heema Kumari, Assistant Executive (HR).

The Mahatma Award celebrates organizations that demonstrate excellence in social impact, sustainability, and humanitarian efforts across various categories. MRPL’s recognition in the HR Excellence category highlights its forward-thinking HR practices, strong focus on employee welfare, and commitment to nurturing talent. Additionally, MRPL has implemented a range of social impact initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in the communities surrounding its operations.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Krishna Hegde Miyar, GGM (HR), said, “We are truly honored to receive the Mahatma Award for HR Excellence and Social Impact. This recognition reaffirms MRPL’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values employee well-being, growth, and innovation. Our HR practices reflect the belief that our people are the foundation of our success. Equally, we remain dedicated to creating positive social change through initiatives that benefit the communities we serve. This award inspires us to continue our pursuit of excellence in both HR and social responsibility.”