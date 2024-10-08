Fr. Vinod Mascarenhas Demands Arrest of Arun Ullal for Hate Speech

Mangaluru: Advocate Fr. Vinod Mascarenhas has urged authorities to arrest Arun Ullal for delivering a provocative speech that promotes hatred and discrimination among communities.

Addressing a press conference, Fr. Mascarenhas stated that Ullal’s speech at a recent couples’ convention in Ullal threatened social harmony, peace, and brotherhood, violating constitutional principles of freedom, equality, and justice.

He emphasized that such hate speech endangers India’s multicultural fabric and urged law enforcement agencies to take stringent action to prevent mistrust, hatred, and discrimination.

Fr. Mascarenhas also said that he would explore legal options to address this issue.