Miraculous Escape from Car Fire in Kinnigoli

Mangaluru: In a remarkable incident on the outskirts of Mangaluru, a woman and her two children narrowly escaped a car fire in Kinnigoli. The event unfolded when Jasmine, a resident of Damaskatte, parked her vehicle near the bustling Kinnigoli Market.

The situation took a dire turn when smoke began to billow from the car. Fortunately, attentive locals quickly noticed the alarming signs and rushed to assist Jasmine and the children. Their swift actions ensured that all three occupants were safely extricated from the vehicle before the fire could escalate further.

As investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway, this event serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of such incidents and the critical role of community support in ensuring safety.