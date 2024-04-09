Frattesi’s late winner helps Inter turn around Udinese



Rome: Inter Milan marched another step toward their 20th Seire A title as they rallied to beat Udinese 2-1 away on Monday, with Davide Frattesi scoring a last-gasp winner.

The Nerazzurri dominated the game from the very beginning but it was the home side that broke the deadlock in the 40th minute with a stroke of luck when Lazar Samardzic’s strike took a slight deflection and went into the net, leaving Yann Sommer rooted to the ground, reported Xinhua.

Carlos Augusto thought he had grabbed the equalizer for Inter straight after the break, but it was wiped out due to Lautaro Martinez’s offside position when flicking the ball.

But Inter eventually got back on level terms in the 55th minute when Marcus Thuram earned a spot-kick, and Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up to convert it.

Inter continued the pressure and it paid off in the dying minutes when Lautaro’s attempt smacked the woodwork, and Frattesi was alert to tap it into the net.

With the victory, Inter lead the table on 82 points, 14 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan with 7 rounds to spare.