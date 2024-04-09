Godoy Cruz beat Sarmiento amid title push



Buenos Aires: Tomas Conechny scored a second-half winner as Godoy Cruz guaranteed themselves top spot in Group B of Argentina’s Primera Division on Monday with a 1-0 home win over Sarmiento.

The 26-year-old finished a slick passing move by taking a touch to compose himself and then curling an unstoppable shot into the far corner from 16 yards, reported Xinhua.

The result leaves Godoy Cruz with 29 points from 13 outings, six points clear of second-placed Lanus with only one matchday remaining.

Sarmiento are 13th in the 14-team group with just two wins in the campaign so far.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Monday, Huracan drew 0-0 at Deportivo Riestra and Platense won 3-1 at home to Tigre.