Free Health Camp for Construction Workers Launched by CREDAI Mangalore and Father Muller Medical College Hospital

Mangalore: In a compassionate initiative aimed at improving the health and well-being of construction workers, CREDAI Mangalore, in association with Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), organized an in-house free medical camp in the hospital’s OPD. The health camp was inaugurated at 10 a.m. in a ceremony that gathered distinguished members from the real estate, healthcare, and governmental sectors.

The camp marked the first project under a resigned MoU between CREDAI Mangalore and FMMCH, providing construction workers with essential health screenings, routine investigations, and medications free of charge. More advanced investigations and inpatient services were also made available at significantly subsidized rates, underscoring the commitment to accessible healthcare for those in the construction industry.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), presided over the event, which commenced with a prayer. Chief Guest Mr. D. B. Mehta, former IRS officer and Managing Director of Allergo Ventures, addressed the gathering, reflecting on the importance of the initiative. Mr. Mehta noted that eight years ago, CREDAI Mangalore had envisioned such a camp for workers, but organizational changes and the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed its realization. He emphasized that construction workers, who form the foundation of the real estate sector, deserve better healthcare and support, and commended the builders in Mangalore for already offering comparatively better facilities to their workers. He expressed optimism about extending such health services to workers’ families in the future.

Labour Officer of the Dakshina Kannada Subdivision, Mr. Kumar B.R. addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of health with a modified quote: “When health is lost, everything is lost.” He mentioned government initiatives aimed at enhancing welfare for construction workers, which include reimbursement for health camps and the introduction of mobile health clinics—specialized vehicles that bring healthcare services directly to workers at their job sites. These mobile units provide convenient, on-the-spot health check-ups, ensuring that workers can access basic medical services without needing to visit a clinic or hospital.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, underscored the responsibility of adhering to statutory health requirements for laborers. He urged workers in Hindi to prioritize their health, reminding them of the importance of a healthy workforce for a productive industry.

The event featured welcome remarks by Dr. Anil Shetty, Professor and Head of the Department of Pediatrics, who was one of the camp’s initiators. The MoU and subsequent camp were brought to fruition by Dr. Shetty alongside Dr. Errol Pinto, a member of CREDAI Mangalore and former FMMCH physician, who championed this outreach eight and a half years ago.

Other Dignitaries present were: Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta Asst Administrator FMMCH; Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza Dean FMMC; Dr Udaykumar Medical Superintendent FMMCH; Mr Vinod Pinto President CREDAI; President of Woman’s Wing CREDAI Mrs Kritheen Amen; Dr Errol Pinto CREDAI Member And Former FMMCH doctor; Mrs Wilma Tauro – Labour Officer D.K Subdivision.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Arjun Rao, CEO of CREDAI, as he expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their roles in bringing the vision to life.

Over 400 construction workers benefitted from the camp, receiving consultations, routine screenings, and essential medications. CREDAI Mangalore and FMMCH have pledged to continue such healthcare initiatives, ensuring ongoing access to quality health services for a segment of the workforce often lacking convenient healthcare options.