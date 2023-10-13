‘Friends For Poor Charitable Trust’ to Launch FREE Ambulance Service for Poor Dialysis Patients



Mangaluru: The members of Friends For Poor Charitable Trust’, Mangaluru being Good Samaritans will launch a free ambulance service dedicated to poor bedridden dialysis patients in Mangaluru taluk by next week. Despite keeping a low profile, the trust has been actively engaged in various charitable activities for the past eight years and has garnered support from a dedicated donor base of 1,200 members. As a step forward, an ambulance for poor bedridden dialysis patients will be launched soon. The trust also started a regular ambulance service about four years ago.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Thanvir Ahmed, the President of the Trust said, “It has identified approximately 300 poor patients, who are bedridden and require dialysis, based on the calls received for the regular ambulance service, which serves the regions of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod. After conducting a survey, we have decided to initiate this free ambulance service on an experimental basis specifically for Mangaluru taluk. Our goal is to reach and assist around three patients per day, to aid a total of 10 patients every month. Generally, these patients need three dialysis sessions each week,”.

According to Mohammed Kalavar, the coordinator of the Trust, what began as a mere WhatsApp group has now evolved into a charitable trust. In the beginning, the focus of Friends For Poor was to assist women, who were poor and lacked a support system. Mohammed said “We extend our support by distributing ration kits to 300 needy families every month. Additionally, with the collective support of our group members, we introduced a regular ambulance service. Through this service, we became aware of the challenges faced by dialysis patients, including the financial burden. Maintaining a commitment to donor anonymity, we ensure transparency in accounting for the funds received and how they are utilised. Our long-term vision is to establish a dedicated ambulance service for poor dialysis patients in every taluk,”.

FOR FREE AMBULANCE SERVICE CALL: 9740716055; 7204951108 or FOR FURTHER DETAILS CALL: Thanvir Ahmed (9844991928-President) Mohammed Kalavar (9740716055-Coordinator)