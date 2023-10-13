I-T raids in B’luru: Rs 42 cr found in flat, money was meant for poll-bound Rajasthan



Bengaluru: Sleuths of the Income-Tax Department found cash amounting to crores beneath the bed at a flat in Bengaluru, sources stated on Friday. The I-T officers are questioning a former woman corporator and her husband in connection with the case.

Sources said that vast amount of money is being collected from gold jewellers and other sources in Bengaluru to fund Assembly elections in five states, especially in Rajasthan.

On getting tip offs in this regard, the I-T Department is conducting raids in the city. The cash, amounting to Rs 42 crore, was found during a raid conducted late on Thursday night at a flat located in Atmananda Colony near RT Nagar.

Sources said that Rs 500 denomination notes to the tune of Rs 42 crore were kept in 23 boxes under the bed.

After getting a tip-off the I-T officers had conducted raids at two locations in RT Nagar and they found the cash in one of the locations.

Sources stated that the flat was empty and no one lived there, however, the I-T sleuths are tight-lipped about the details of the flat owner.

Following the development, the I-T officers are questioning the former corporator and her husband at their residence.

According to sources, the husband of the corporator is a contractor and he is part of the Contractor’s Association which accused the previous BJP government of taking 40 per cent commission on projects.

The contractor had also made allegations of corruption against many political leaders. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.