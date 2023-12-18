Frisking Process by a Security Agency at KPSC Exams Centre under Scanner

Mangaluru: On Sunday, 17 December 2023, the frisking process, conducted by a security agency, for candidates appearing for KPSC exams, held at Government Womens’ College, Dr Ambedkar /Jyothi Circle has come under scanner following allegations from a few candidates, who claimed that it was not carried out professionally. The exams were conducted for junior assistant group C in Karnataka State Audits and accounts departments were conducted.

Sources alleged that those engaged in the screening process before entering the examination hall located at Government Women’s College were probably picked up from colleges and were untrained for the job. One of them seemed underage and they were not aware of the procedures, alleged a candidate. Pictures of an underage boy at the entrance of the exam venue are being widely shared on social media.

When contacted, a senior official from the district said that they were aware of the allegations. “We checked with senior officials in the state and it is learnt that KPSC has outsourced an agency to make arrangements for the conduct of examination by floating a tender. Those engaged in the frisking and other related activities were part of the outsourced agency and were supposed to be trained personnel,” an officer said Sources said that KPSC has taken note of the issue and appropriate action will be taken, it is learnt.