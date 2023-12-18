Adopted Girl Missing Case: Kaup Police Arrest Four Persons

Udupi: The Kaup Police have arrested four persons in connection with the missing case of late K Leeladhar Shetty’s adopted daughter on December 17. The police also traced the girl at Kumble near Kasargod.

The arrested have been identified as Girish, a resident of Shirva and his three friends Rupesh, Aziz and Jayanth.

According to sources, Kaup Leeladhar Shetty who committed suicide along with his wife recently had adopted a girl 16 years ago. On December 12, the girl went missing from home in Majoor. Disturbed by this incident, Leeladhar Shetty along with his wife Vasundhara L Shetty committed suicide by hanging in their bedroom.

Leeladhar had once contested from the Kaup assembly constituency and was the head of Majoor gram panchayat. His well-regarded drama troupe reflected his popularity.

The police have registered a kidnap and rape case under the POCSO act against Girish. The other three are also booked under the POCSO Act.