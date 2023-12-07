FROM A SAINT TO SANTA: A Collaborative Celebration of Generosity by NSWS

In a heartening collaboration, Nicholas Social Welfare Society (NSWS) and Yes We Can (YWC) organised a distribution camp under the theme “From a Saint to Santa,” the event celebrated the spirit of giving and joy, encapsulating the essence of the festive season. On the St. Nicholas Day, this was organised at three schools viz St. Joseph’s English Higher Primary and High School, Vijayapura Government School and Basvanahalli Girls Higher Primary School, Chikmagalur. Almost 250+ students were distributed with Christmas gifts which include clothes and stationery supported by individual donors from the community.

The collective aim was to make a meaningful impact by sharing resources with those in need, bringing smiles to a thousand faces, and fostering a sense of community spirit. The success of this collaborative effort reflects the dedication and commitment of Yes We Can, Nicolas Social Welfare Society and Samagra Bharat in making a positive difference in the community.

Speaking to the press and media, Shaun DSouza, Co-founder, NSWS and Member, Yes We Can expressed that, “this event was organised on the death anniversary of their grandfather Shri Nicholas DSouza, former Chairperson of the Chikmagalur Town Development Council and it was their dream come true through charity programmes cherishing the life of a noble man on St. Nicholas Day”.



Shri. G. Krishnamurthy, Additional SP-CKM; Rev. Fr. Marcel Pinto, Secretary of St. Joseph’s English High School; Shri. CP Lakshman, Municipal Councillor; Shri. Ronald Santosh, Founder & CEO of The Heights; Municipal Councillor Shri Raju J; Shri. Benedict Stevenson D’Souza, President of NSWS and Shri. Gregory Pio Royan D’Souza, Secretary of NSWS were present at the event.