From abrogating Article 370 to giving befitting reply to terrorism: Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin list ‘historic achievements’ of Modi govt

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the country’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, hailing his “dedicated” efforts in “restoring India’s pride” and elevating the country’s stature on the global platform.

PM Modi on Wednesday became India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, marking 12 years at the helm of the Central government.

Taking to X, Amit Shah said: “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on achieving the historic milestone of serving the people as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country. These 12 years of Modi ji have been about restoring India’s pride, cultural renaissance, and freeing the nation from the mentality of servitude.”

Listing out the Modi government’s achievements in the last 12 years, the Home Minister said, “The new Parliament was constructed, three new laws were implemented, the new education policy paved the way for medical and engineering education in mother tongues, and Atmanirbhar Bharat became the resolve of every Indian.”

In these 12 years, he asserted that the country’s borders were secured, Article 370 was abrogated from Kashmir, the Ram Temple was built, Maoism was eradicated, and terrorism was “reined in with a befitting response to every terror incident”.

“The collective strength of the nation learned to take pride in its heritage, culture, and capabilities by emerging from feelings of inferiority. Ensuring the safety of the citizens and restoring their lost self-respect and honour is Modi ji’s greatest achievement,” Amit Shah said.

“Today, the new India is confidently establishing its identity on every global platform, and the world is witnessing the rise of a capable, powerful, and new India,” he added.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin also took to social media and wished the Prime Minister on this historic tenure, calling it a “symbol of his unparalleled dedication to the nation,” and stating that “a new golden chapter has been added to India’s democratic history.”

“Under the successful leadership of Prime Minister ji, the Central Government has completed 12 years devoted to trust, development, and public welfare. This glorious period of ‘from resolve to achievement’ has witnessed unprecedented growth in India’s development, security, economic empowerment, and global stature.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, Nabin said, the country has witnessed “numerous historic transformations” — financial inclusion, the digital revolution, and the ‘One Nation, One Tax’ system have given new strength to transparent and accountable governance.

“Meanwhile, self-reliance in the defence sector, promotion of manufacturing, and the expansion of modern infrastructure have imparted new momentum to the journey of development. The grand construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the abrogation of Article 370, and numerous far-reaching decisions have proven to be important milestones in realising the nation’s aspirations,” he said.

“Today, every citizen of the nation is moving forward with a collective resolve to realise the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” he added.

PM Modi crossed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister.

Nehru’s tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he headed an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before the country’s first general elections were held.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous, making Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in the country’s history. He has served from his first swearing-in ceremony in 2014 to securing successive mandates in 2019 and a historic third consecutive term in 2024.