From IAS officers, judges to CCTV operators: Twisha Sharma’s lawyer releases Giribala Singh’s call list

New Delhi: The mystery surrounding Twisha Sharma’s death is deepening as her lawyer released a list of mobile numbers contacted by retired Bhopal judge Giribala Singh after her daughter-in-law died.

According to the lawyer, the list includes names of several influential individuals, including IAS and IPS officers, doctors, judges, and CCTV operators, who were allegedly in contact with Giribala Singh between May 12 and May 14, after the incident.

The details were reportedly sourced from documents submitted by the counsel representing Giribala Singh, the former district judge in Bhopal and current Chairperson of the Consumer Forum, along with co-accused Samarth Singh, who is currently absconding.

In a strongly worded statement, Twisha Sharma’s legal team alleged that instead of ensuring justice for the deceased, several influential individuals remained in constant contact with the accused after Sharma was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home.

The lawyer claimed that members of the judiciary, police officials, doctors, and others were allegedly in touch with the accused, raising serious concerns over the fairness of the investigation. The statement further alleged that officials, including the Station House Officer of Katara Hills police station, remained in communication with the accused after the incident.

The released list allegedly includes calls made to Samarth Singh, Dr Rajbala Singh Bhadauria, Manu Shrivastava (IAS, Bhopal), Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh of the Lokayukta, Rohit Vishwakarma, and Vinod Wani, both associated with CCTV operations.

Twisha Sharma’s lawyer alleged that while the accused were receiving support from various sections of the system, Twisha’s family continued to struggle for justice before investigative agencies and courts. The statement further claimed that Twisha Sharma was still awaiting a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Bhopal.

Giribala Singh, one of the accused in the dowry death case, was granted interim bail on May 15 after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, Giribala Singh has approached the court claiming that an audio clip and WhatsApp chats widely circulated in the media are fabricated. She has sought a court-monitored investigation into the “original source” of the audio clips and chats.

She also alleged procedural lapses in the seizure of DVRs linked to CCTV cameras installed at the residence. The plea requested the court to re-examine the DVRs and conduct fresh verification of the sealed recordings.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was a model and actor who died on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances within months of her marriage to Samarth Singh. While police have maintained that she died by suicide, her family has alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws and has demanded a second post-mortem examination.

Samarth Singh, a lawyer and Twisha’s husband, remains absconding. His mother, Giribala Singh, has accused Twisha of drug abuse and mental health issues. However, police officials have stated that no evidence of drug consumption was found in the post-mortem report.