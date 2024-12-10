From Mid-Day Meal Scheme to Brand Bengaluru: SM Krishna’s contributions hailed in K’taka

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister, S.M. Krishna, a nonagenarian veteran politician, who breathed his last on Tuesday in Bengaluru, is hailed for his contributions to the state by one and all, irrespective of their political affiliations.

S.M. Krishna’s efforts for the state, right from launching the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) Scheme in Karnataka for students, to building ‘Brand Bengaluru’ are hailed across the political spectrum.

The Congress Government introduced the MDM Scheme in the state during the year 2002-03 under S.M. Krishna’s leadership.

The veteran Congressman who spent 46 years with the party before quitting it in 2017, introduced the MDM Scheme in schools realising that it was difficult for a child to learn on an empty stomach.

The scheme, started in seven districts of North Karnataka, where socio-economic indicators are still dismal, has been a big success and considerably reduced the dropout rate of students.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide nutritious food to the students and it was extended across the state later.

The Yashasvini health insurance scheme launched by S.M. Krishna is considered another major contribution to the people of the state.

Until then, there was no such health insurance scheme.

S.M. Krishna had formulated the policy following wide consultation with doctors and farmers.

The scheme was discontinued for some time but was revived during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

S.M. Krishna had stated at one time that among the programmes he launched in his tenure as the CM, two initiatives, the healthcare scheme and mid-day meals for schoolchildren, were very close to his heart.

CM Siddaramaiah while paying condolences on the floor of the House on Tuesday maintained that he is a fan of the veteran leader S.M. Krishna.

“S.M. Krishna was a statesman with great foresight and vision. He was actively involved in politics for a long period. When I was a student, I participated in a meeting of the Praja Socialist Party called by S.M. Krishna. Later, I joined Lohia’s Socialist Party,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“S.M. Krishna contested the Legislative Assembly elections independently as early as 1962. He was a rare politician who served in all four legislative bodies: Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, Rajya Sabha, and Lok Sabha. He also held the positions of Chief Minister, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Union Minister, and Governor,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“I joined the Congress when he was the Governor of Maharashtra. When I made my decision to join the Congress, I met him and informed him of my choice. He welcomed my decision,” CM recalled.

“He was an excellent parliamentarian, always treating everyone with respect. He never indulged in hateful politics. During his time, the kidnapping of Kannada cinema’s legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar was a major crisis, and he handled it effectively,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“He had a vision to elevate Bengaluru to an international level, similar to Singapore. S.M. Krishna’s contribution in earning Bengaluru the title of the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ is immense,” Siddaramaiah underlined.

“After a long political career with the Congress, he joined the BJP and announced his retirement from politics within a year. He was an efficient administrator and a gentleman-politician,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, in his condolence speech on the floor of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in Belagavi stated that S.M. Krishna brought the international airport to Bengaluru and played a key role in bringing the Metro project to the city.

“The people of Bengaluru can never forget his contributions for the development of the city,” Ashoka underlined.

“Krishna was the CM, when I was in the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. He had changed the entire scenario of Bengaluru after becoming the CM,” Ashoka explained.

“Gandhi Ji visited S.M. Krishna’s residence and he had taken the blessings of the Mahatma,” he underlined.

“If anyone had given shape and contributed to ‘Brand Bengaluru’ it is undoubtedly S.M. Krishna. No leader in the state has contributed towards it like him. Krishna had formed the task force to ensure the quality of infrastructure and development works in the city. He held meetings of the task force every month and he chaired the meetings,” Ashoka stated.

In recognition of his contributions, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had honored S.M. Krishna with the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

It is a known fact that during his tenure as the CM, the IT/BT companies came to Bengaluru in large numbers.

The Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti also paid respects to the late leader before commencing the session.

A condolence meeting has been organised at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Wednesday at 5.30 P.M. to pay respects to former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, stated Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be arriving from Belagavi to attend this meeting. Similarly, ministers and MLAs will also travel from Belagavi to participate in the event,” stated Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President.



