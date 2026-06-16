From promise to reality, 13 lakh Kerala women travel for free; private operators cry foul

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s first free travel initiative for women and transgender persons has received a massive public response, with the newly launched Priyadarshini Free Travel Scheme turning into a major success story on its very first day.

On the flip side, the private bus operators through this scheme have been rubbed the wrong way. The private operators said that, at the end of Monday night, a first assessment revealed that they failed to get even the money for diesel.

“We will assess things, and we are waiting to meet Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan to explain our side,” said an office-bearer of the operators.

The free travel scheme, launched on Monday by the Satheesan-led state government, witnessed more than 13 lakh women travelling free on KSRTC ordinary buses on the inaugural day, marking a significant moment in Kerala’s public transport sector.

The response was reflected in the sharp rise in the number of women passengers.

Compared to the previous Monday, the number of women travellers on KSRTC ordinary services nearly doubled.

While 7,34,693 women had used KSRTC ordinary buses on June 8 (Monday), the figure jumped to 13,29,938 on Monday.

The increase means that nearly six lakh additional women opted for KSRTC services after the introduction of the free travel facility.

As many as 5,95,245 more women passengers travelled on Monday than a week before, underlining the immediate impact of the initiative.

The first-day figures have also given the government a strong boost, with the estimated value of women’s tickets issued under the scheme alone reaching Rs 2.20 crore.

The overwhelming turnout has strengthened the government’s assessment that the scheme could bring more women into public transport usage in the days ahead.

The initiative was formally inaugurated at 9 a.m. on Monday at the KSRTC Complex in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram. Satheesan marked the launch by ringing the traditional double bell, signalling the start of a programme described as a landmark welfare measure.

Under the scheme, women and transgender persons are provided zero-fare tickets for travel on KSRTC ordinary buses across the state.

The government has projected the move as an effort to enhance mobility, reduce travel burdens and improve access to education, employment and essential services.

With Kerala witnessing such a strong response on day one, the Priyadarshini scheme has emerged as a key achievement for the new government and a significant step towards making public transport more inclusive, but leaving the private operators in distress.